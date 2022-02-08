FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. FB Financial reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on FBK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 27.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 182,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 39,750 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 31.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 48.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBK opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.10. FB Financial has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $49.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

