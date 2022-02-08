Fear NFTs Price Tops $1.27 on Major Exchanges (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00049214 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.48 or 0.07078364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,429.60 or 1.00281430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00052188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00054963 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006372 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

