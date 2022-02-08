Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FSS. Raymond James dropped their target price on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $36.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62. Federal Signal has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 10.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

