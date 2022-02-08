FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 11,774 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

Shares of FDX opened at $243.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.45 and its 200-day moving average is $250.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

