Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,700 ($36.51) to GBX 2,600 ($35.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.10) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,350 ($45.30) to GBX 3,200 ($43.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,562.22 ($34.65).

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 2,179 ($29.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 57.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,565.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,459.09. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 1,961 ($26.52) and a one year high of GBX 2,871 ($38.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

