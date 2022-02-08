FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives $39.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.23.

FIGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $116,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 19.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIGS traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46. FIGS has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that FIGS will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

