FIL Ltd Buys 178,575 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,575 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 1.98% of Ciena worth $157,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,915,000 after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,891,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 42,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,208. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

