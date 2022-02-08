FIL Ltd Has $194.51 Million Stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,760,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218,784 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.65% of QIAGEN worth $194,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 75.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the second quarter worth about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. DZ Bank upgraded QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

