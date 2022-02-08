FIL Ltd Has $248.73 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,630 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 1.16% of Dollar Tree worth $248,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $135.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

