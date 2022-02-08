Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 4,355 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.77. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,483. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.43.

