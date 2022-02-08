Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 886 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,941 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $138.47. 53,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,980,272. The firm has a market cap of $384.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

