Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 3,622 Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLTR. Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 94.8% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 988,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after purchasing an additional 481,213 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,619,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 223,925 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth $5,091,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 110.9% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 351,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 185,027 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

FLTR stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $25.31. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,272. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.