Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 142 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 743.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 32,848 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 422.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 552,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,100,000 after acquiring an additional 446,690 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.02. 297,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,640,664. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.53 and a one year high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average is $79.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

