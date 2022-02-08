Financial Advisory Service Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 602,658 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,938,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 790.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,436,000 after buying an additional 106,440 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,090. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.17 and a 200 day moving average of $151.85. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.26 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

