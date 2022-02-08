First Ascent Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,526,000. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 99,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 212,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 61,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GSLC opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.74. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $95.90.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.