First Ascent Asset Management LLC Invests $24.74 Million in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 955,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,740,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 5.5% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,000,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,731,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84.

