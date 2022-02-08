First Ascent Asset Management LLC Invests $249,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $61,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $69,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $90,000.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $84.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.32 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.15 and a 200 day moving average of $88.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

