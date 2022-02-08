First Ascent Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 9.4% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $42,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,478,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 196,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,776,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,104,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,267,000 after buying an additional 63,447 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $225.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.66 and its 200-day moving average is $232.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.