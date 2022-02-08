First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to report $8.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.04 million and the highest is $8.32 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted sales of $7.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $31.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $31.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $33.92 million, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $34.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn acquired 12,500 shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 25.5% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 409,798 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 71.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 294,608 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 2.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 208,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.56. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.