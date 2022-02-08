First Foundation Advisors Has $5.75 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $360.25. 68,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,755,838. The firm has a market cap of $376.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

