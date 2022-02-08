First Foundation Advisors Has $7.71 Million Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.40% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,724,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,458,000 after buying an additional 1,420,083 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 570.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after buying an additional 146,537 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 357,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after buying an additional 119,453 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,315,000 after buying an additional 57,025 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,870,000 after buying an additional 52,671 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.56. 3,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,016. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.16.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

