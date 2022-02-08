First Foundation Advisors Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.0% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $54,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $1,773,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 2,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.24.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 662,938 shares of company stock worth $220,493,126 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.06. 115,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,699,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $367.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $357.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

