First Foundation Advisors Raises Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.19% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $16,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,181,000 after acquiring an additional 92,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,381,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,393,000 after acquiring an additional 410,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,439,000 after acquiring an additional 410,140 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,696,000 after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.29. 10,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 107.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.24. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $81.68.

Several analysts have commented on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

