First Foundation Advisors Sells 564 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.0% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $27,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 395.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.56. The stock had a trading volume of 29,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,821. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.98 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.72 and its 200 day moving average is $97.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

