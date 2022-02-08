First Manhattan Co. Acquires 6,295 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 590,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $156,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Amundi bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,173,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of American Tower by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 696,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,412,000 after purchasing an additional 393,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT stock opened at $246.26 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.25 and a 200 day moving average of $274.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

