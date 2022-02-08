First Manhattan Co. Sells 3,246 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $35,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,253,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,911,000 after purchasing an additional 71,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ingredion by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,055,000 after buying an additional 333,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,322,000 after buying an additional 243,890 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,195,000 after buying an additional 449,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,512,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.07 and its 200-day moving average is $93.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $83.41 and a 12-month high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 152.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

