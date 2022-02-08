First Manhattan Co. Sells 6,685 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 897,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $53,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.43. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $46.44 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

