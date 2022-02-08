First Manhattan Co. Sells 8,072 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,072 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up 0.8% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.75% of Keysight Technologies worth $227,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $166.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.31.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

