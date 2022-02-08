First Manhattan Co. Sells 871 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $67,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 40,967.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 84,802 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in S&P Global by 9.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 336.6% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI opened at $403.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.37 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $446.88 and a 200 day moving average of $445.59.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.70.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

