First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $120.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.79 and a 52 week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.