First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 555 Shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Direxion Work From Home ETF worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Work From Home ETF alerts:

Direxion Work From Home ETF stock opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a one year low of $62.15 and a one year high of $80.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average of $74.78.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.