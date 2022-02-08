First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,694 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ping Identity by 52.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 230,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ping Identity by 9.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

PING opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 1.06. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

