First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $376,000 in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Finally, Accenture plc purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185.

Shares of FORG opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90. ForgeRock Inc has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FORG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

