First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIAV. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 301.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,204 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 174.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 633,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 402,887 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 793,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 392,361 shares during the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $6,128,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,985,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $441,244,000 after purchasing an additional 258,938 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.55 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $135,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,799 shares of company stock valued at $361,439. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

