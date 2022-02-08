First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,771,000 after acquiring an additional 894,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,119,000 after acquiring an additional 768,391 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,820,000. Finally, Browning West LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,494,000 after buying an additional 514,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPX. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

TPX stock opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

