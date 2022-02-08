First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $24,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000.

FTCS traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,637. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.90. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $85.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

