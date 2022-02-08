FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will announce $2.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $3.02 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year sales of $11.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $12.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

FE stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.96. 3,492,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,032. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $42.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

