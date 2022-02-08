Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.
In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:FSR opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.88. Fisker has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Fisker Company Profile
Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.
