Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.410-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.68 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.900 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of FLEX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,664. Flex has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $20.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

