Flux Power (FLUX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Flux Power to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ FLUX opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.95. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $17.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
About Flux Power
Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flux Power (FLUX)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.