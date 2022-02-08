Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives $45.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.11.

Several research firms recently commented on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 42,886 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $1,870,687.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 5,330 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $142,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,160 shares of company stock worth $18,688,630 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.03. 508,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,057. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.75.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

