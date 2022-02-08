FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$8.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.18. 1,026,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,397. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.92.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.50.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

