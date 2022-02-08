FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$8.100 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.50.

NYSE:FMC traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.18. 1,026,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.92.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

FMC declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

