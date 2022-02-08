Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 25.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.46. 2,961,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,808,672. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $920,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

