Fortem Resources (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Shares Up 165,000%

Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) shares shot up 165,000% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17.
About Fortem Resources (OTCMKTS:FTMR)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortem Resources (FTMR)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Fortem Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortem Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.