Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $340.00 at UBS Group

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FTNT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $342.82.

FTNT opened at $307.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.87, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $156.50 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.50.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 47.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Fortinet by 127.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

