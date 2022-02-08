Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $330.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortinet is benefiting from rising demand for security and networking products amid coronavirus crisis as a huge global workforce is working remotely. It is also benefiting from robust growth in Fortinet Security Fabric, cloud and Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) offerings. Moreover, continued deal wins, especially those of high value, are a key driver. Higher IT spending on cybersecurity is further expected to aid Fortinet to grow faster than the security market. Also, focus on enhancing its unified threat management (UTM) portfolio through product development and acquisitions is a tailwind for Fortinet. However, intensifying competition due to increasing consolidation in the security industry poses concerns. Increased hiring, mostly in sales and marketing, and mergers & acquisitions spends remain overhangs on margin.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $342.82.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $307.22 on Monday. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $156.50 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 47.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

