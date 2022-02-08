Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FTV has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $63.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.75. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fortive has a twelve month low of $63.04 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,549,000 after purchasing an additional 455,917 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fortive by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,957,000 after acquiring an additional 757,298 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Fortive by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,891 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,742,000 after acquiring an additional 714,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,365,000 after acquiring an additional 290,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

