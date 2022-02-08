Founders Financial Alliance LLC Invests $45,000 in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 85,388 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 131,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 80,349 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 32,399 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.84. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.