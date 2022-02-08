FourThought Financial LLC Decreases Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,862,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,432,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $364.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.88. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.61.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

